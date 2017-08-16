Talisay buy-bust yields P26K worth of shabu

AT LEAST 54 sachets of suspected shabu worth more than P26,000 was seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City Tuesday afternoon.

The sachets of illegal drugs were confiscated from Charlie Padillo, Alvin Rufo, Eugene Cabando and Pedro Gasalatan. All suspects are residents of Sitio Magay, Barangay Tangke.

SPO4 Rolando Andales of Talisay City Police said Padillo was the main subject of the buy-bust operation.

Andales added the four suspects are now detained in Talisay City jail.