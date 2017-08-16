Church burglary suspect arrested

THE burglary suspect who allegedly took at least P400,000 from Mabolo church was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Alexander Lumapak, 21 years old, was apprehended after the barangay tanods (barangay police officers) in Barangay Mambaling identified him from a photo shown on a TV news program.

Lumapak allegedly stole P400,000 cash from the St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Mabolo, Cebu City on Sunday.

The suspect, who was a scholar of one of the church’s nun, denied the allegations and said another church employee took the money.

Lumapak said he only served as lookout for a certain ‘Marwin’ during the burglary. He also denied beating a female employee.

Mabolo police officers recovered a brand new motorcycle, flat screen TV, sofa bed, kitchen utensils and other new personal things from Lumapak.

A cash of P214,000 was also recovered from the suspect’s black bag.

A robbery case will be filed against Lumapak.