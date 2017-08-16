PH absorbs first loss PH absorbs first loss in men’s water polo

AFTER a blazing start in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games, the Philippines yielded to host Malaysia 7-8, in day 2 of the men’s water polo Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur.

The Filipinos turned a 1-4 deficit into a tied game at 7 in the fourth period on goal by skipper Roy Canete Jr., but the Malaysians got the last laugh as Tan Xi Yun scored the go-ahead with a little under two minutes left.

Alamara Mumar tried to knot the score anew for the Philippines, but his goal wasn’t counted.

The Filipinos defeated Thailand, 9-7, last Tuesday to get the ball rolling for the PH delegation.They need to beat Singapore on Thursday at 11 a.m. to keep their gold medal hopes alive.