CECABL underway

ROADSTAR, Dewfoam and Juice Boost Raphael Sports Café got their respective campaigns in the Cebu Eastern College Alumni Basketball League 2017 2nd Conference off to flying starts as they blew away their respective rivals during opening weekend last Sunday at the CEC gym.

Roadstar bested BCP Lubricants, 81-67, behind the scoring onslaught of Michael Balankig who had 25 points.

Mark Bacho and Dreyfuss Ang backed him up with 12 apiece.

Dewfoam annihilated Mang Ondo, 89-67, as Gino Abella fired in 21 markers and Robert Lim added 10.

The win put to waste the 34-point output of Mang Ondo’s hotshot, Rex Millan.

Finally, Juice Boost/Raphael’s Sports Café had four different players score in double figures to put them over Promate Generators/MG Machinery Supply, 81-71.

Jesse Magno led the way with 23 points, Joseph Areja chipped in 19, Christian Espada contributed 18 while Robert Fabian came away with 12 in a balanced show of force by Juice Boost/Raphael Sports Café.