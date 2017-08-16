PH bags silver medal in sepak takraw event

2017 SEA Games

Kuala Lumpur— The Philippines disputed the 29th Southeast Asian Games’ first gold medal against the host Malaysia Wednesday but in the end had to settle for silver for its first medal of the meet.

The country’s men’s chin lone (linking) team composed of John Jeffrey Morcillos, Johnjohn Bobier, Rhemwil Catana, Ronsited Gabayeron, Joeart Jumawan, and Alvin Pangan lost to Malaysia at the Stadium Titiwangsa here for the silver finish.

The host piled up 391 total points after two rounds in the finals to claim the gold medal. The Philippines, seeing action for the first time in chin lone, garnered 271.

“It should have been a close fight,” said head coach Metodio Suico Jr., who cited the umpire’s questionable calls in the match.

Team manager Virginia Tanchangco said the country fielded in a developmental team for chin lone — they will have one more shot in the chine lone non-repetition event Thursday.

“We are really expected to perform in regu (match), because we are just first-timers here,” said Tanchangco of the sepak team that could only win a silver two years ago in Singapore.

The team trained for two months in Iloilo City and it paid off in terms of developing camaraderie, according to Suico. Regie Reznan Pabriga and John Carlo Lee served as team reserves.