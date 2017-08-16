Hipodromo barangay workers undergo surprise drug testing

Employees of Barangay Hipodromo were called to their barangay gym on Wednesday morning for an important gathering.

The at least 70 employees who came were later on asked to submit their urine samples in compliance with the random drug testing organized by the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap).

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who came included garbage loaders, truck drivers, tanods and barangay hall personnel.

Of the barangay employees, only one, a tanod who did not report for work to celebrate his birthday, missed the drug testing.

Drug test results will be made available on Friday, said Cosap Chief Garry Lao.

Barangay Captain Petronilo Fat Jr. said that those who will be tested positive for drug use will be terminated from work and will be endorsed to avail of Cosap’s “We Care” rehabilitation program.

“Amoa siyang tangtangon ug ipa-undergo og rehab (We will have him terminated and require him to undergo rehabilitation.),” said Fat.

Fat said that they will only be reconsidered for employment after they are cleared of drug use.

Barangay Hipodromo is the 12th of the city’s 80 barangays visited by Cosap this year.

Among those that Cosap already visited since February include Barangays Poblacion Pardo, Malubog, Bonbon, Talamban, Banilad, Kinasang-an, Tejero, Kasambagan, Kamputhaw, Taptap and Pamutan.

Lao said they have already identified a total of 133 barangay employees, mostly tanods, who tested positive for drug use.