CPDRC deputy warden says complaint against him is fabricated

THE assistant jail warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) who was accused of threatening several blue guards with a gun yesterday said the allegations against him were fabricated.

CPDRC assistant jail warden Audusti Miguel said there was no truth to letter-complaint sent to Capitol officials last Tuesday, which claimed that he brandished his gun before the security guards assigned at the provincial jail after it took them a while to open the gates for him last July 15 and July 17.

Miguel said these events were “fictitious” and that the complainants were getting back at him after he filed a report accusing them of stealing some of the supplies intended for the nearly 3,000 inmates in the provincial jail.

“These are not true. I haven’t brought a gun inside the jail – let alone brandish one. I believed this is due to the fact that I reported them to authorities when I personally saw them getting some supplies intended for the prisoners. I cannot think of any other reason as to why create such a complaint,” he explained in a phone interview with Cebu Daily News.

Miguel said he only learned about the complaints against him after reading the news reports on Tuesday, which prompted him to ask the complainants or the Capitol investigation body, the Committee on Investigation and Discipline (CODI), to furnish him a copy of the letter.

“I have not received any copy yet, and I believe the accused, which is me, should be given a copy of the complaint, too. That’s basic human right,” he said.

Miguel said he is willing to undergo investigations to clear his name.

“Yes, I’m open to undergo an investigation and I’d be more than happy to answer their allegations in the proper forum,” added Miguel.

Personal grudge

The complaint against Miguel was made barely two months after he was assigned as the assistant jail warden of the CPDRC. He took office last June 9.

Miguel said he saw the blue guards taking advantage of the supplies allocated for the prisoners just days after he assumed the post, and led him to file a report against them before June ended.

“These are supplies purchased using the government’s money – people’s money. And they’re taking advantage upon it. I personally saw them taking several pieces of fish from the delivery and cook them for their own consumption,” explained Miguel.

But he said his efforts were not enough to stop them on ransacking the supplies, particularly food such as rice and fish. This led Miguel to file another report against them last July 15.

In his report, Miguel said he pointed out unless granted by higher authorities and during an inspection, employees and security guards in CPDRC are not allowed to get portions of supplies allocated for the prisoners.

He noted that one of the dates when he allegedly threatened the jail guards coincided with the July 15 date when he filed his second report about them before the CODI.

“It’s funny. That’s why there’s no other reason for this complaint but personal grudge,” he said.

The letter-complaint against Miguel was sent to CPDRC acting warden Roberto Legaspi, Gov. Hilario Davide III, Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino and lawyer Orvi Ortega of the CODI.

However, all officials said they still have to receive their copies of the complaint, even as reporters covering the Capitol were able to get hold of a copy of the complaint that was first sent to a local radio station.