Lechon seller arrested in Danao for unlicensed guns

A KNOWN lechon (roasted pig) seller in Danao City was arrested on Wednesday evening for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms.

Rommel Pinote, 55, was apprehended during a joint operation of the Provincial Intelligence Branch, Provincial Public Safety Company, PNP Maritime Group-7 and Danao City Police in his home in Barangay Suba, Danao City past 9 PM.

According to Supt. Joie Yap, Jr., chief of PIB, Pinote also finances the manufacture of unlicensed firearms in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police operatives seized 14 units of .45 caliber pistols, 11 units of .38 caliber pistols, six units of 9mm magnum revolvers, 19 units of .22 magnum revolvers. The firearms have an estimated worth of P200,000.

Pinote was brought to the PIB office for investigation.