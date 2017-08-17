GISELA BONIEL CASE: Lawyer says clients were “handcuffed and detained without warrant”

THE CAMP of the two owners of the motor banca allegedly used to dump the body of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Boniel cries foul over their arrest on Wednesday.

Lobo Boniel and Bryan Sayson were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion, Bien Unido, Bohol.

Lawyer Inocencio de la Cerna, counsel of Boniel and Sayson, said his clients were arrested without a warrant.

“My clients Lobo Boniel and Bryan Sayson were kidnapped by elements of the PNP Bien Unido allegedly under the orders of RID-7. They were handcuff and detained without warrant,” claimed de la Cerna.

However, Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, Regional Intelligence Divison (RID-7) chief, denied de la Cerna’s allegation.

Cabal presented a copy of the warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court-Cebu City Branch 57.

Cabal also revealed that an arrest warrant was also served for Allan de los Reyes, who was reportedly with Bohol Board Member Niño Rey Boniel during the killing of Gisela.

De los Reyes is considered as one of the principal suspects of the case, but may become a state witness considering that he was not the one who shot Gisela, Cabal said.