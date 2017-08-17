CPADAO supports drug testing for high school students

CEBU Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Ivy Meca expressed support on the memorandum issued by the Department of Education to implement random drug tests among high school students in public and private schools.

“I will definitely support DepEd’s memo. Our office will extend assistance to the schools,” Meca said.

Meca also clarified that the results of the drug tests will not be used as means to humiliate the students.

She added that the confidentiality mandated by the guidelines of DepEd will prevent such situation.