Minority groups call for lasting peace

AT LEAST 500 members of two minority groups from Mindanao will be taking part in Cebu’s Lakbayan.

The minority groups will join Lakbayan on August 22 to 25 to condemn the alleged land grabbing and plunder of their ancestral domain. The groups are also calling for just and lasting peace.

In a press conference on Thursday, Jaime Paglinawan of Bayan Central Visayas said the four-day event will feature stories about Lumad’s current situations and experiences in Mindanao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group will also visit families displaced by the Marawi war in Cebu and talk to students in different schools in Cebu City.

They will also be joined by other minority groups in Bohol and Negros.