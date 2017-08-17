FBI awards three Cebu policemen

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America awarded three Cebu police officers on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander Gordon, Assistant Legal Attaché of the US Embassy, handed the awards to Supt. Ryan Manongdo, the deputy director of the Cebu Provincial Police Office, PO1 Moreto Sagario of the Provincial Intelligence Branch and PO1 Baldwin Silvano of Sta. Fe Police Station.

The three police officers led the arrest of an American fugitive, Peter Alan Towle, in December 2016. Towle is facing criminal charges in the US, and was also arrested in Cebu for allegedly sexually exploiting children.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Police Regional Office-7 and Senior Supt. Eric Noble, director of CPPO, witnessed the awarding ceremony in a hotel in Cebu City.