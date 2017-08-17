Search for article

Canumay can’t play for NU

By: John Carlo A. Villaruel, August 17th, 2017 10:19 PM

CEBUANO spiker Kleeve Marc Canumay won’t be able to wear a National University (NU) uniform for this year’s UAAP season.

This after the 17-year-old former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguar failed to make the final cut of the NU’s lineup after suffering a sprained left ankle injury during practice.

“I’m in Team B and there’s no chance that I will be back to Team A since the final lineup was already submitted and the UAAP season is fast approaching. (The) season will start on Sept. 9,” Canumay said.

