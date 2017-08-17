Inter-BPO volleyball tournament begins

WITH the success of the EVO E-League for basketball, Cebuano volleyball enthusiasts have come up a volleyball tournament pitting BPO companies dubbed the 2017 Inter-BPO Volleyball.

The tournament started last August 4 at Old Sacred Heart School gym.

Among the BPO companies who joined the month-long men’s and women’s spikefest are Author Solutions Inc, Calltek, Convergys, ePerformax, Qualfon, Tech Mahindra, Teleperformance, WiPro and Sykes, who is led by former Cesafi champions Necca Dela Llana and Shiela Bongo.

Giovanni Devero, who is one of the organizers of the event, told Cebu Daily News that they are planning to make the tournament a yearly event with the hopes of making it as successful as the EVO E-League for basketball which has been running for 13 seasons now.

“This provides not only retention of employees but also fun activities after long hours of working and of course meeting new friends from different walks of life and from different companies. For volleyball, there is no doubt for me that it will be like E-League or even bigger soon,” Devero said.

The tournament is currently in its penultimate week and the games are being played during weekends at the old Sacred Heart School gym.