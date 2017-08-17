UC table paddlers off to Taiwan for 29th Summer Universiade

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) table paddlers will leave for Taiwan today as they gear up for the 29th Summer Universiade Games which will start tomorrow.

UC, coming off a championship win against Thailand in the 12th Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) International Sports Fiesta last Aug. 6, looks to bounce back after ending up without a single medal in the previous edition of the biennial event held in South Korea in 2015.

“This will be challenging for UC athletes, but the concept here is that they will be playing against the best university athletes in the world [in] preparation for the Cesafi,” said UC head coach Jessica Honoridez.

Aside from table tennis, the Philippines will also be competing in athletics, archery, badminton, billiards, golf, judo, lawn tennis, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wushu.