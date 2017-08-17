Batch ‘07 is rolling hot in SHAABAA

THE 2007 Petron Global Carrier roared to its third win in as many games after escaping the 2006 Prince Warehouse, 48-45, in Division C action of the 22nd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue.

Raymund Ortiz led Petron’s run to victory with 12 points and four rebounds while Martin Uy ably backed him up with 11 points.

In other Division C matches, Kyle Wong pumped in 14 markers, six boards and three steals to help carry the 2010 Omega Pain Killer past the 2013 Hyksos, 56-50.

Jaffeth Quinanola also starred in 2009 Crossfit Subtero-Primo Builders’ 56-42 win over the 2014 Bling Nation as he tallied 11 points, four rebounds and four assists to tow his team to the win.

2003 Kitrol broke through with a close 40-38 win over the 2011 Bling Nation.

Rich Tuadles had a monster game as he pulled down a whopping 17 rebounds to go with his 10 points.

In Division B, the 2002 San Remigio Properties leaned on Mark Ynoc’s 12 points and four rebounds to get them past the 1999 Autolab, 45-28.

Core Pacific 2000 also prevailed over 1996 Prince Warehouse, 56-49, thanks to Dave Ting’s 15 points, three boards, three dimes and five steals.