Pagara ready to show off against Ghana’s Djarbeng in Pinoy Pride 42

Jason “El Niño” Pagara, a top contender in the WBO junior welterweight division, has not fought for a world title ever.

This is the reason why on Sept. 16, the 19-year-old Maasin City native will do his best to prove he is worthy of a shot.

Pagara will fight Richmond Djarbeng of Ghana in one of the three main events of the Pinoy Pride 42: Clash for Glory fight card at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their fight will be a 10-rounder non-title bout with a catch weight of 146 pounds.

Pagara, the former top contender in his division who has a record of 40 wins (25 knockouts), two losses and no draws, has not fought since November.

From number one, he went down to the third spot due to inactivity behind Antonio Orozco and Maurice Hooker, who are ranked first and second, respectively. Terence Crawford is the champion in the junior welterweight division.

Pagara is the WBO international super lightweight champion, but he has not defended his title since 2015. That’s why he is very eager to prove to boxing fans that he’s the next big thing in his division.

“I am very determined for this fight because I haven’t fought since November,” Pagara said in a press conference at the Park Social in Cebu IT Park. “I am excited also to face him (Djarbeng) because he fought Jeff Horn before.”

Djarbeng holds a record of 28 wins with 22 knockouts coupled with three defeats and a single draw. He is a former West African Boxing Union welterweight champion as well as the UBF African welterweight and WBA Pan African welterweight king.

In 2015, Djarbeng fought but lost to Jeff Horn, the Aussie boxer who snatched Manny Pacquiao’s WBO welterweight title last July in Brisbane, Australia.

“I saw his fights on the Internet. I think I can handle him. I still manage to smile so it means that I am confident of defeating him,” Pagara said.

ALA Promotions International match maker Editor Villamor said they are still waiting for the WBO to give them an order for a title eliminator or a title fight. He said they are waiting for Crawford to vacate his title since the latter is planning to move up to the welterweight division.

“If he vacates the title, then Jason can fight for a title eliminator. But it all depends on WBO’s order,” Villamor said.

Villamor added that they are also targeting to land a fight against Jessie Vargas, Ruslan Provodnikov or Cris Algieri.

“But all we can do right now is to wait for an offer,” said Villamor.

The upcoming card will be headlined by Milan “El Metodico” Melindo defending his IBF Word junior flyweight belt against South Africa’s Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler.

The other main event will feature Jonas “Zorro” Sultan taking on John Reil “Quadro Alas” Casimero in an IBF World junior bantamweight eliminator.

The rest of the under card will pit “King” Arthur Villanueva versus Richie “Magnum” Mepranum; Kevin Jake Cataraja versus Wiljan Ugbaniel; Virgel Vitor versus Alvian Bais; Kenneth Gentallan versus Jeffrey Stella; and Jeno Macapobre versus Mel Ando.