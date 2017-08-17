Milo SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament Cebu to begin tomorrow

THE CEBU leg of the SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament sponsored by Milo kicks off tomorrow at the Magis Eagles Arena inside the Ateneo de Cebu campus in Canduman, Mandaue City.

The reigning SBP and Passerelle champions University of the Visayas (UV) leads the cast of schools that will be competing in this prestigious grassroots level tournament.

Crowding UV, which placed second to La Salle Greenhills in the national finals last year in the Passerelle class, are Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, Don Bosco, University of San Carlos, Southwestern University-Phinma, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Abellana National School and Cebu Eastern College.

The SBP class will have UV, SWU-Phinma, Ateneo de Cebu, USC and Don Bosco.

Teams will play a single round-robin in the classification phase with the top four squads moving on to play in the crossover semifinals. Finals will be a winner-take-all affair.

The SBP Passerelle twin tournament is run by the BEST Center and backed by Milo. It is the premier grassroots competition that has produced many of today’s basketball stars in the PBA and the collegiate ranks.

The Cebu champion will play in the Visayas Regional Finals in Iloilo on October 7 to 8. The Visayas champion will play in the national finals in December.