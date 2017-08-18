Six drug peddlers, four drug users nabbed in Danao City

TEN drug personalities were arrested in a series of buy-bust operations in different barangays in Danao City on Friday.

Six alleged drug peddlers and four alleged users were apprehended during the Oplan Limpyo Danao in barangays Looc, Taboc Camaligbato and Tuburan Sur in Danao City, northern Cebu from 3 AM to 7 AM on August 18.

Orly Marquez, Ramonito Almagro, Virgilio Calleno, Rachell Ann Casas, Abarty Cortes and Marwin Gomez were reported to be selling shabu in the city.

Police also arrested newly identified drug users Crusito Toring, John Nino Dungog, Michael Manzo and Mark Pasana.

The ten suspects yielded three medium-sized packs and 41 sachets of shabu worth P201,190.

All suspects are now detained in Danao City jail.