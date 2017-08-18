DA pushes for projects to aid farmers

DEPARTMENT of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol pledges to provide support to Filipino farmers.

Speaking before the mango stakeholders of Eastern and Central Visayas in a forum in Mandaue City on Tuesday, Piñol acknowledged the agriculture sector as one of the main components of the booming Philippine economy.

Piñol added how the mango production contributed to economic stability.

The Eastern and Central Visayas Mango Stakeholders’ Forum aims to recognize the growing mango production in the Visayas regions.

Aside from teaching farmers to properly manage the production of mangoes, the Department of Agriculture also pushes for farm-to-market roads so agricultural products can be delivered fast to markets.

Piñol said some products rot even before they reach their customers.

DA is also creating a Fertilization Map to give farmers accurate information on crops appropriate for specific places and seasons.