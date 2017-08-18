Search for article

CPPO destroys gambling machines seized since January

SHARES:

02:43 PM August 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Chris Ligan, August 18th, 2017 02:43 PM

A backhoe was used to destroy more than a hundred illegal gambling machines in the Cebu Provincial Police Office on Friday. (CDN PHOTO/CHRIS LIGAN)

AT LEAST 112 video karera and moli-moli machines were destroyed at the Cebu Provincial Police (CPPO) on Friday afternoon.

The machines were confiscated during the anti-gambling operations conducted by the CPPO from January to June this year.

The confiscated machines were destroyed using a backhoe.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Jose Mario Espino and CPPO Director Eric Noble, who witnessed the destruction of the gambling machines, pledge to continue the fight against illegal gambling in Central Visayas.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.