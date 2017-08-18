CPPO destroys gambling machines seized since January

AT LEAST 112 video karera and moli-moli machines were destroyed at the Cebu Provincial Police (CPPO) on Friday afternoon.

The machines were confiscated during the anti-gambling operations conducted by the CPPO from January to June this year.

The confiscated machines were destroyed using a backhoe.

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Jose Mario Espino and CPPO Director Eric Noble, who witnessed the destruction of the gambling machines, pledge to continue the fight against illegal gambling in Central Visayas.