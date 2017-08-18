CitySavings cited for education support

During its 16th founding anniversary, the Coalition for Better Education (CBE) conferred the Presidential Award to City Savings Bank last August 5 at Golden Prince Hotel in Cebu City.

CitySavings was recognized as a fellow education advocate who shares CBE’s vision of “Creating Empowered Learning Communities” and has been instrumental to the significant growth and development of CBE as a coalition through its long-term partnership.

Some of the notable initiatives of the bank with CBE are the establishment of the Center for Teacher Excellence (CefTex) and the implementation of Project TeACH (Teach, Aspire, Challenge, Help).

CefTex is a joint project of CBE with CitySavings, Globe Telecom and Cebu Normal University (CNU) established in 2001. It is designed to provide a facility for teachers, both pre-service and in-service, to acquire and demonstrate advance and relevant knowledge of education and teaching methodologies, teaching skills and techniques that will enhance and develop their capability and competency as teachers.

To date, the facility was able to train over 1,980 teachers wherein 270 were able to complete the proficiency certification.

Moreover, CefTex has also trained more than 800 principals, over 3,000 education students for pre-service and 27 parents for teaching assistance.

Project TeACH, on the other hand, is a signature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in collaboration with CBE and the Department of Education.

Twenty-five public school teachers from the National Capital Region were trained during the pilot run in October 2013 to integrate technology in the learning environment by weaving it into authentic project-based learning activities and enhance their information and communication technology competencies, a certification program developed by CBE under CefTex. The educators were able to successfully implement their projects in their respective schools centered on various focus areas.

CBE is a coalition convened in April 2001 by the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., the Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and Philippine Business for Social Progress.