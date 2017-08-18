PRO-7 says operation against slain police was legitimate

CHIEF Supt. Jose Mario Espino, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is firm on his stand that the anti-drugs operation against PO3 Ryan Quiamco was legitimate.

Espino, however, assured that police will be extending full cooperation to the Commission on Human Rights, which has also stepped up its investigation on the death of Quiamco and his pregnant wife, Rizalyn, during a shootout in Talisay City on August 15.

“PRO-7 welcomes any investigation with regards to the successful police operation,” Espino said.

ADVERTISEMENT

PO3 Quiamco was killed after he allegedly fired at police officers who chased him after a buy-bust operation.