Ahead of the shopping game at The Outlets

AS VisMin’s first outlet mall, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde introduced year-round discounts on brand new and authentic items. Continuously delivering this proposition, Cebuanos get to enjoy a premium yet savvy shopping experience that no other mall can offer. Over the years, The Outlets steadily grew its market and solidified its name.

According to The Philippine Retailers Association, the Philippine retail industry is pegged as the fifth biggest contributor to the country’s economic output for the next decade. The country’s large population and high growth add to the fashion and retail businesses’ expectant spike. Malls in the Philippines serve more than just their functionality – people also visit for recreation, relaxation, and socializing. These are all perks that shoppers at The Outlets can get, with an added incentive of good deals at every visit.

More and more Cebuanos are frequenting The Outlets, and the outlet hype is thriving in Cebu. Outlet malls are seen as exciting because of their promise of a “treasure-hunt experience,” most especially to well-informed, budget-conscious shoppers.

With over 40 global brands in their arsenal and an array of dining options lined up, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde continues to upgrade the shopping experience for today’s savvy and fashionable Cebuano shopper. When it comes to choosing between cost and quality, The Outlets offers a treat all year round and continues to change the face of retail in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Experience the thrill of unlocking great finds at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, located at M. Patalinghug Jr. Ave, MEZ II, Lapu-Lapu City, or find them online at www.facebook.com/TheOutletsAtPV or at www.theoutlets.com.ph.