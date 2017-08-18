CDU has new president

The late president’s son takes over as CDU’s top honcho

Dr. Philip Anthony S. Larrazabal has succeeded his late father, Dr. Potenciano V. Larrazabal, as the second president of the Cebu Doctors University.

The younger Larrazabal was voted by the CDU Board of Trustees as the next president, taking the place of his father, who passed away last June 29.

He was sworn in as the new president during an investiture on Friday at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, the same place where his late father also took his oath to lead the medical institution.

Dr. Philip Anthony S. Larrazabal took his oath before Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Commissioner Dr. Lilian de las Llagas in front of the CDU students, teaching and non-teaching faculty, presidents from other universities and heads of the Department of Education (DepEd) and CHED.

“A journey of a thousand miles starts by taking the first step, and, today, I am taking my first step towards accomplishing my visions for Cebu Doctors University,” said the younger Larrazabal in his acceptance speech.

He said his father convinced him to pursue a medical course instead of a business degree, when he was in college.

Dr. Philip Anthony S. Larrazabal finished a degree in Physical Therapy on 1990 and his medicine studies in 1994. He passed the Medical Doctors Licensure Exam in 1995 then joined Cebu Doctors Hospital as a radiologist.

Ret. Rev. Msgr. Roberto Alesna, the main presider of the Mass offered for the investiture, remembered the elder Larrazabal as someone who had always offered his work for the glory of God.

He said that his (younger Larrazabal’s) term as university president would always be guided by the values instilled by his late father.

Dr. Philip Anthony S. Larrazabal said that he would strive so that the university would be given autonomous status by the CHED.

He also said that he would look into diversifying the university curriculum even with non-medical related programs.

At present, the university offers senior high school, eight undergraduate colleges and a graduate school.