Tabal gives PH first gold in 2017 Southeast Asian Games

09:55 AM August 19th, 2017

Tabal / Photo from Inquirer.net

 

Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal won the gold medal in women’s marathon of the 29th Southeast Asian Games Saturday morning at the Presint 3 in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

Tabal clocked two hours, 48 minutes and 24 seconds to give the Philippines its first gold medal in the biennial multi-sporting meet.

She surpassed her silver medal finish in the 2015 edition of the Sea Games held in Singapore.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino marathoner Jeson Agravante faltered in the men’s marathon after suffering from cramps just a few kilometers from the finish line.

 

