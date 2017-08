THE University Run (UR) 12 of the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) will fire off today with a loaded field of 2,500 runners.

One of Cebu’s most well-attended footraces will start and finish at the CDU campus in the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

This year’s edition is primarily held as a tribute to the late CDU Hospital president and chairman of the board, Dr. Potenciano Larrazabal Jr., who passed away last June 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

His son, Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III is