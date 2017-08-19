After successful race, PRC now eyes Guinness records

AROUND a thousand runners took advantage of yesterday’s cool weather and joined the Philippine Red Cross’ A Million Volunteer Run 4, a fun run and fund raising initiative at the Fuente Osmeña rotonda.

After the race, runners also participated in a Zumba session, games and raffle promo.

According to Maria Vera De Jesus, PRC-Cebu chapter administrator, that after the run, they are also aiming to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest human emblem formed, most number of runners converted into volunteers and most number of volunteers blowing whistles.

According to De Jesus, yesterday’s run is just a sneak preview for their planned simultaneous fun run that will be held on October 21 all over Cebu.

It will be held in Bogo City for the north and in the City of Carcar and the town of Argao in the south to showcase the province’s beautiful tourist attractions.

Registration of the fun run starts from P500 which includes a PRC membership card, singlet and race bibs; P300, inclusive of singlet and race bibs; and P200 with no inclusion, but participants must wear red t-shirt.

“Those who participated are converted into volunteers called Red Cross 143. It’s a community-based volunteer group aiding Philippine Red Cross and the government during disasters. They will serve as our helping hand in instilling awareness and campaign about the importance of preparedness,” De Jesus said.

The money raised from the activity will be deposited to PRC’s Disaster Preparedness Fund, which will be spent for disaster response and the distribution of family food packs during calamities.

“I am encouraging the public to register and join the advocacy. This event is not just for fund raising but to inculcate generosity and opening your heart to our less fortunate brothers and sisters across the country,” she added.