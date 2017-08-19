NBAC returns after 2-year break with 8 squads vying for crown

THE Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu (NBAC) is finally back after a two-year break with this year’s action kicking off this morning at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Seven teams from the mainstream media led by four-time defending champions GMA-7/DYSS Kapuso and runners-up CDN/V-Drink Siloys are seeing action this year along with CCTN Saints, Sunstar/Motor Ace, The Freeman/DYHP/MyTV Cerberus, Bombo/Brigada/DYCM/Home Radio, and RPN/DYKC.

Also competing is guest team, the Mandaue City Selection Team led City Mayor Luis Gabriel Quisumbing. Matches against this guest team will have bearing points for the seven main squads.

“For most of the past years, we played in Cebu City. This time, as part of expanding the horizon of NBAC, we are now playing in a new venue,” said NBAC Commissioner Bobby Inoferio.

Meanwhile, NBAC president and GMA-7 cager Lloyd Suarez said that while they are fighting for a fifth crown, his main prayer is for the tournament to be successful and accident-free.

“I know there will be unpredictable outcomes. I’ll expect more breathtaking basketball action with the appearance of new faces in the league,” he said.

When the NBAC was last held in 2015, the Kapuso cagers defeated the Siloys, 93-79, in the deciding Game 3 to claim their fourth crown.

The 2017 NBAC season is made possible by the support of the Mandaue City government.