UC JRS SMASH CIT-U

Games today (New Cebu Coliseum)

1:00 PM USJ-R vs USPF (High School)

2:30 PM UV vs SHS-AdC (High School)

4:00 PM UC vs USC (College)

5:30 PM UV vs CIT-U (College)

The University of Cebu Baby Webmasters secured their very first win of the season with a, 77-62 rout of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens in the 17th Cesafi high school basketball tournament, yesterday at the New Cebu Coliseum.

After a lackluster start to the season that saw the two-time runners-up lose their first two assignments, the Baby Webmasters wasted no time asserting themselves and ran off to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter that set the tone for the wire-to-wire victory.

John Bryl Cuyos was at the tip of UC’s attack as he tallied 21 points while versatile forward Virlou Orquez added 16 to help them improve their win-loss record to 1-2.

After the fast start, UC piled it on with 14-4 rally in the third led by Cuyos’ perimeter shooting and daredevil forays into the shaded lane that built a 52-26 UC lead. Though CIT fought back with 11 unanswered points that trimmed the deficit to 15, the Baby Webmasters were unperturbed as they kept the lead at double-digits the rest of the way.

Kirk Suson led CIT-U, which dropped its fourth game in a row and remained the only team without a win, with 17 points.

In the first game, the Cebu Eastern College Dragons won by the skin of their teeth, 62-60, over the Don Bosco Greywolves, to up their record to 2-1.

John Vincent Galarse was CEC’s high point man with 17 while Vhan Baruc and Jess Gabutero added 14 markers each.

The sorry loss dropped Don Bosco to 1-2, putting to waste the 18-point performance of Grenal Malubay.

Meanwhile, today’s playdate will see two blockbuster matches as the bitter rivalry between the four-time reigning champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers etches yet another chapter with a match-up at 2:30 p.m in the high school division.

Then at 4 p.m., the unbeaten University of San Carlos Warriors put their 3-0 mark on the line against the retooled University of Cebu Webmasters in the men’s tournament.