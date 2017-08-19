Biz groups to work for better relationship with city

BUSINESS organizations in Cebu planned to reach out to the Cebu City government to bridge the gap between businessmen and the government.

The goal, they said, was for the public and private sectors to work hand-in-hand to promote investments in Cebu.

Melanie Ng, Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, said in a text message that the CCCI would be coordinating with local government units (LGU) and, at the same time assist the business owners in complying with the government requirements in order to operate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand that it is the responsibility of each business entity to register and secure the necessary permits needed to operate… yet CCCI would like to assist the business owners and help our LGU to address this,” she explained.

The Cebu Business Club (CBC) also shared the same sentiments with the CCCI.

Businessman Gordon Alan Joseph, CBC president, said in a separate text message to Cebu Daily News that all businesses must be compliant with all regulations.

At the same time, he added, the local government units should also be consistent and fair in enforcing the laws.

“The CBC encourages all businesses to be compliant with all regulations. The CBC also hopes that the enforcement of rules and regulations are done consistently and fairly – and not selectively,” he explained.

Ng said their plan to bridge the gap between business sector and the government was to boost the business climate in Cebu.

She also expressed hope for the LGU to be cooperative in achieving this goal.

“In the interest of improving business and promoting investments in Cebu, we hope the LGU will practice measures promoting ease of doing business, and not disenfranchise economic initiatives nor hinder business growth,” she stated.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he welcomed the initiative of the CCCI, the largest business-related organization in Cebu City with more than 1,000 business owners as its members.

“The move is appreciated,” he told CDN in a text message.

Earlier reports showed that there were about 30,000 companies engaging in business in Cebu City. Nearly half of the number, or 14,413, were identified by Osmeña as “illegitimate” or operating without business permits.

On Friday, the mayor closed down Chuva Chuva Spa and the commissary of a chain of restaurants that served Cebu lechon for operating without business permits.

Chuva Chuva Spa was a massage parlor on Tres Borces Street, Barangay Mabolo.

The commissary of Rico’s Lechon on Highway 77, in Barangay Talamban was the third establishment owned by Enrico “Rico” Dionson that was closed down by the city government.

The city also shut down the operation of Rico’s Lechon branches in Barangay Mabolo and on Escario Street on Aug. 3 for operating without business permits.

Dionson earlier said their problem with the city government started when they decided not to renew their business partnership with Osmeña’s daughter-in-law, Bea Villegas-Osmeña when it ended on July 31.

Villegas-Osmeña, wife of the mayor’s only child Miguel, owned 30 percent of Rico’s Lechon in Barangay Mabolo.

But Osmeña denied Dionson’s claim, saying the establishments were operating without business permits.

“Don’t make it personal. No matter how close you are to me, no matter how big you are, I am going to do my job,” he said on Friday.

CDN visited the commissary of Rico’s Lechon in Barangay Talamban on Saturday.

The commissary, where the roasted pigs were prepared and cooked before these were delivered to the customers and the restaurants, was empty except for the blue guard assigned to secure the premises.

The guard said the 50 workers of Rico’s Lechon had not reported for duty on Saturday morning.