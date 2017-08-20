One dead, one hurt in Liloan shooting spree

A MAN was shot dead, another wounded in a shooting incident in Liloan town, northern Cebu on Sunday midnight.

20-year old Royet Membreve was declared dead on arrival in Liloan Municipal Health Office after he was shot by Francis Bontol in Barangay Yati.

Another victim, Nico Apas, sustained gunshot wounds on his elbow and was rushed to a private hospital in Cebu City.

Bontol, a 19-year old resident of Barangay Yati, eluded arrest.

Police Supt. Melbert Esguerra of Liloan PNP, four sachets of suspect shabu was seized from Apas.

Liloan police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation against the suspect.

Police are also probing if the sachets of drugs were owned by Apas.