‘Isang’ no significant effect on Cebu – Pagasa

DESPITE the entry of tropical depression “Isang” in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Cebu will experience fair weather until Tuesday, the state weather bureau said.

The low pressure area located near Batanes has developed into a tropical depression, which was named “Isang,” but for those who are now thinking twice of spending the Ninoy Aquino Day outside of their homes, Cebu will be experiencing a generally fair weather until Tuesday, according to the

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Isang is located about 715 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, but it is considerably far from Cebu and Central Visayas so we won’t be expecting heavy rains here in our area,” said Al Quiblat of Pagasa Mactan.

Cebu will have a sunny morning, with partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are expected to affect some areas in the province, which may last for one to two hours on afternoons and caused sudden downpour.

Quiblat also warned of moderate to strong winds in Cebu since “Isang” is also enhancing the effects of the southwest monsoon.

With winds moving up to 40 to 45 km per hour, Quiblat said the waves may also rise to two meters.

Fishermen using small vessels should constantly check on weather bulletins before sailing off.

For those traveling by plane, Mactan Cebu International Airport has not announced cancellation of any flight as of Saturday.

“Isang,” according to Quiblat, may develop into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours as it moved closer to Batanes.

Storm signal number 1 has been raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands on Sunday as “Isang,” packing winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, moved west northwest at 19 kph. Moderate to heavy rainfall was expected within the 300 km diameter of the tropical depression.

Based on the weather bulletin issued by Pagasa at 5 p.m. on Sunday, “Isang” will cause very light damages to structures, but may significantly damage rice crops. “Isang” is expected to exit PAR on Wednesday.