GlobalPort downs Kia Picanto

GLOBALPORT dusted off the sluggishness and did away with the over-eagerness just in the nick of time on Sunday night to clip KIA Picanto, 102-90, to get the work it needed before it awaits the return of its main gun for a big PBA Governors’ Cup game happening in less than a week.

“I’m not saying this as an alibi, but a three-week layoff was hard on our part,” coach Franz Pumaren said after his Batang Pier needed a big second half at Smart Araneta Coliseum to turn back the Picanto. “We were so sluggish, it’s like the team was just excited to be playing again.”

Import Murphey Holloway scored 29 points and had 18 rebounds and three others tossed in twin digits for the Batang Pier, who climbed to an even 2-2 record.