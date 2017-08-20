CDN/V-Drink off to winning start in returning NBAC hoops

THE CEBU Daily News/V-Drink Siloys logged a 53-41 win over Bombo/Brigada/Home Radio at the start of the Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu (NBAC) tournament at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex yesterday.

Jonas Panerio came off the bench to lead the Siloys with 25 points.

In other games, Sunstar/Motor Ace topped The Freeman/DyHP/MyTV Cerberus, 56-43, and CCTN Saints nipped RPN/DYKC, 55-44.

In the first game, the guest team Mandaue City Selection defeated defending champions GMA-7/DYSS Kapuso, 75-63.

The Mandaue team will be playing bearing games until the elimination round only.

Meanwhile, Lorraine Mitzi Ambrad, a news correspondent from The Freeman, won the Miss NBAC 2017 title.