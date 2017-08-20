Scoreless draw for Global Cebu, Kaya Makati

Global Cebu FC and Kaya FC Makati figured an exciting and hard-fought but ultimately scoreless draw on Saturday night in a Philippines Football League (PFL) game at the Cebu City Sports Center.

With the stalemate, Kaya remained in second with an 8-5-5 (win-draw-loss) card for 29 points while Global is in close third with an 8-5-3 record also good for 29 points. Kaya is at second because of a higher goal difference against the home team.

Kaya had several chances in the opening half as Jordan Mintah gave the home fans a scare in the 23rd minute when the ball found the back of the net, which was later then ruled as offside.

The home team found some headway in the second half as forwards Darryl Roberts and Hikaru Minigeshi fired back-to-back strikes in the 60th minute that went straight to the hands of Kaya goalkeeper Ref Cuaresma.

Roberts and Minigeshi almost scored in the 82nd minute and 84th minute but their shots just couldn’t get past Cuaresma, who had a number of quality saves in the game.

Cuaresma’s heroics on the defensive end earned him the man of the match recognition.

Global had the final shot on winning the game in extra time but Rufo Sanchez’s shot went wide left.

“We always want the three points but we are also unbeaten in Cebu so we don’t want to change that,” said Global FC head coach Akbar Nawas.