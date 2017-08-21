Man fatally stabbed in Inayawan

A 40-year old man was fatally wounded after he was stabbed in Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City Sunday night.

Peter Dave Alegado was reportedly on a drinking spree with his friends when the suspect, Rene Antonero, came to the group and confronted Alegado.

The two got into a fistfight before Alegado’s friends intervened and forced Antonero to leave.

The suspect, however, came back with a knife and stabbed the victim several times before fleeing.

Alegado was rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center where he was declared dead.

The Cebu City Homicide Section and Pardo Police Station officers are now conducting a manhunt operation against Antonero.