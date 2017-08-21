Cebu drops in competitive index

ADVERTISEMENT

From 31st, the Cebu province dropped to 45th for this year’s list of Most Competitive Cities and Councils by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC).

The criteria for this year’s competitiveness list is economic dynamism, infrastructure, government efficiency and resiliency. Last year, the criteria consisted only of economic dynamism, infrastructure and government efficiency.

Cebu Investments and Promotions Office head Roy Soledad attributed the plunge to the ‘ever-changing’ criteria made by the competitiveness council.

“The checklist for compliance is really long, and for the part of our LGUs, the criteria are new and we observed that they’re not ready to accomplish it,” he said.

The competitiveness index measures a local government unit’s performance based on global standards.