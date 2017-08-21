Brothers nabbed in Toledo City anti-drug operation

TWO brothers were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Toledo City early on Sunday.

Diosdado Tagbar, Jr. and Rogil Tagbar were caught with several sachets of suspected in shabu at Upper Sipaway, Laray II in Toledo City at 12:30 AM.

The Drug Enforcement Team of the city, led by Police Supt. Anthony Bagarinao, seized 10 heat-sealed transparent sachets of shabu and 10 pieces of rolled aluminum tin foil.

The Tagbar brothers, who are both married, are now detained in Toledo City jail while the confiscated evidence were brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory Office-7.

Bagarinao warns drug peddlers and users in the city of a more intensive anti-drug operations.