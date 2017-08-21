New fire officers to be deployed soon

THE 118 new officers of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) are now ready to be deployed across the region after they finished the 45-day orientation on Monday, August, 21.

A formal recognition ceremony was held for the 92 male and 26 female officers at the Pari-an Fire Sub Station on Monday afternoon.

BFP-7 Director Samuel Tadeo and Cebu City Fire Marshall Rogelio Bongabon led the ceremony.

The parents and relatives were also able to witness the event.

The new officers will be flying to Manila in the coming days for another round of training.

Bongabon said they will then soon be given their assignments.