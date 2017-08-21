Search for article

New fire officers to be deployed soon

SHARES:

04:03 PM August 21st, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, Chris Ligan, August 21st, 2017 04:03 PM

New officers of BFP-7 attend their recognition rites on Monday. (CDN PHOTO/CHRIS LIGAN)

THE 118 new officers of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7) are now ready to be deployed across the region after they finished the 45-day orientation on Monday, August, 21.

A formal recognition ceremony was held for the 92 male and 26 female officers at the Pari-an Fire Sub Station on Monday afternoon.

BFP-7 Director Samuel Tadeo and Cebu City Fire Marshall Rogelio Bongabon led the ceremony.

The parents and relatives were also able to witness the event.

The new officers will be flying to Manila in the coming days for another round of training.

Bongabon said they will then soon be given their assignments.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.