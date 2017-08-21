Harley, Landmasters trounce opponents

HARLEY Davidson and the Cebu Landmasters kicked off Division A’s second round of eliminations on a high note as they downed their respective opponents in the 22nd Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Athletic Basketball Association (SHAABAA) Basketball Tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Harley Davidson lorded over Ateneo de Cebu Team B, 71-46, while the Cebu Landmasters trounced Gaisano Capital, 75-66.

Harley Davidson stands atop the leaderboard with a clean 4-0 (win-loss) mark while the Cebu Landmasters trail with a 3-1 card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaisano Capital continues to struggle at 1-3 while Ateneo de Cebu B remains winless in four outings.

Fletcher Galvez shone for Harley Davidson as he put up 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Antonio Datan had 13 points and eight boards. Eroll Pastor pitched in 10 for the rolling Harley Davidson of team owner Regan King.

The Cebu Landmasters wasted no time in asserting themselves against Gaisano Capital as they surged ahead to a 41-21 lead after the first two periods, which paved the way for their comfortable win.

Bullstrong forward Justin Huang spearheaded the Cebu Landmasters’ attack with 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Big man Robert Gilo paced Gaisano Capital with 15 points and seven boards.