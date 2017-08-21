CSBT needs a new genset — Herrera

With power outages now experienced in Cebu province, the management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is already making follow-ups of the generator set which they ordered from a government contractor almost two months ago.

Joey Herrera, CSBT administrator, said they will have to ask the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) to call for a rebidding of their P1.5-million purchase if this will remain undelivered by the end of the month.

Herrera said their need for a power generator was further emphasized after the terminal suffered a 20-hour outage on Sunday which resulted from an upgrade of a downtown Cebu City transformer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power outage started at around 7 a.m. on Sunday and was restored at 3 a.m. on Monday.

“We have emergency lights here, but its battery life will only last around four to five hours. That’s why we needed the generator set,” said Herrera.

Herrera said the operation of a darkened terminal is a security risk for south Cebu–bound commuters.

They also needed electricity to power their x-ray machines and metal detectors.

Herrera said he made a purchase request for the acquisition of a 230-volts generator set in May to augment their existing 25-volts genset.

BAC awarded the purchase to a winning contractor, which he failed to name, in June. Delivery of the purchase was supposed to be scheduled in July.