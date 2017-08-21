Private-public partnership needed, says BCBP exec

WHILE compliance to regulations imposed by the local government on businesses is necessary, an official of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals (BCBP) in Cebu believes it should be a partnership between the private and public sectors.

Sought for comment on Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s crackdown on establishments operating without a business permit, BCBP south regional council director Ani Serrato said he personally thinks compliance should not only come from the part of the businessmen but also from the city government.

“If I comply everything, but the city government will not help us, how can we comply? It’s a dual undertaking,” he said in an interview.

Mayor Osmeña recently ordered the closure of two Rico’s Lechon outlets and its commissary in Cebu City after the establishments were found to have been operating without business permits.

The chief executive vowed to go after thousands more that have not complied with the city government’s requirements.

But Serrato said there should be constructive intervention from the city government and that instead of finger-pointing, “handshaking” should be practiced.

However, he also stressed that businesses should “leave no stone unturned” in meeting the requirements of government institutions.

The BCBP is a community of 20,000 businessmen and professionals all over the Philippines with the intent to evangelize the marketplace.

In Cebu alone, the group has 2,500 members under 10 chapters and five outreaches.

Since 2013, the BCBP has bannered the “Be Honest” campaign as its main advocacy.

Through this, the group hopes to encourage businessmen and professionals to be honest in all their dealings, be it in transactions in the marketplace; contracts with the government; paying the right taxes; and giving the proper wages and benefits to employees, among others.

For his part, BCBP Cebu area managing director Boy Villanueva said Osmeña’s threat to go after these companies are likewise a result of their own shortcomings.

Earlier this year, the BCBP organized a forum against corruption, particularly within the business community.

On Sunday, August 27, the group will hold a Be Honest fun run where more than 1,200 participants are expected to attend.

While this activity has been held in other cities in the Philippines before, this will be the first time the organization will hold it in Cebu.