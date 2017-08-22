CAFGU member nabbed in Tabuelan buy-bust

A member of the Citizen Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) was arrested for selling shabu during a buy-bust operation in Tabuelan town on Monday morning.

Marlon Rebato, a native of Tabuelan, yielded eight sachets of shabu when he was apprehended by Tabuelan police in Barangay Tabunok at 11 AM.

According to police report, Rebato has been monitored for more than three weeks.

He was an active member of CAFGU, a paramilitary unit composed of volunteer reservists manned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Rebato is now detained in Tabauelan jail.

Insp. Emmanuel Rabaya, Tabuelan police chief, warned drug users and peddlers in the town of more intensive anti-drug operations.