Cobras’ Luz says sorry

Southwestern University-Phinma’s combustible ace guard John Lloyd Luz has publicly apologized for his violent actions in their last game against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University that will cause him to miss today’s crucial match against the still unbeaten University of San Carlos Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a post on the social media website, Facebook, Luz asked for forgiveness for the punch he threw to CIT-U big man Kerr Nemil’s face that connected, and left the latter a bloody mess.

“To the Cesafi officials, SWU teammates and coaches, fellow athletes. Ako po ay taos pusong humihingi ng paumanhin sa aking naging aksyon sa nakaraang laban. As an athlete, may mga pagkakataon po na meron po mga bagay na hindi plinano o sadya nagagawa,” said Luz, who has inherited the leadership mantle of the Cobras following the departure of two-time league MVP Macmac Tallo.

The incident occurred in the third period of the said game last week. Luz was driving to the rack on a fastbreak attack when he got stopped in his tracks by a hard foul by Nemil. Never one to back down, Luz immediately threw a right straight that hit Nemil square in the face.

The two were immediately ejected.

“Sa mga kapwa ko players, alam ko naiintindihan ninyo yung sa part ko, na pagkaminsan may mga bagay na maiisip mo nalang na mali pero nagawa na.

Again sorry po sa naging reaksyon ko,” added Luz.

When informed of the apology, Nemil acknowledged his role in the fracas and admitted that his hard foul caused Luz to react that way. However, Nemil also shared that he is worried he might not be able to play again as he currently has no means of paying off the P5,000 fine.