Two female minors rescued, one arrested in anti-drug operation

Two female minors were rescued and one man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Cebu City Monday afternoon.

The girls, aged 16 and 17, were allegedly selling shabu in Barangay Sambag 2 when they were apprehended by the drug enforcement unit of Fuente Police Station at 5:45 in the afternoon.

Eleven grams of suspected shabu worth at least P130,000 were seized from the two minors.

In a follow-up operation in a pension house in Manalili Street in Cebu City, 26-year old Christopher Samosa was arrested.

The female minors were reportedly connected with Samosa.

Samosa is now under the custody of the Fuente Police while the minors will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas.