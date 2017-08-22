Moros, Lumads start “Lakbayan” today

Indigenous groups from Mindanao arrived in Cebu on Tuesday for their second “Lakbayan sa Nasudnong Minorya” to express objection to President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies that have affected the country’s minorities.

About 200 Moros and Lumads are holding a four-day Lakbyan starting Tuesday. The groups are set to visit the Cebu Provincial Capitol, Cebu City Hall and several schools in Cebu City to campaign against Duterte’s Martial Law declaration and land-grabbing cases.

Kerlan Fanagel, Chairperson PASAKA Confederation of Lumad Organization, said the campaign is aimed to call for justice and peace.

“Atong panawagan sa pag-lift sa Martial law declaration of Mindanao, ug dapat hunongon na all-out-war sa tibook Pilipinas sa rehimeng Duterte ug sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (We are calling for the lifting of Martial Law in Mindanao and for the halt of Duterte’s all-out-war in the Philippines),” Fanagel said.

On September 21, the groups will go to Manila to express their grievances to the president.