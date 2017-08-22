Bangko Sentral Cebu awards Neda, 7 other institutions

THE National Economic and Development Authority in Central Visayas (Neda-7) is among this year’s awardees of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for supporting the financial institution in its programs and other initiatives to improve the quality of life of Filipinos.

Neda-7 was given the 2017 Outstanding Partner for Report on Regional Economic Developments in the Philippines award for providing the BSP with information in support of its statistical undertakings, advocacy programs, and efforts to ensure effective delivery of its functions.

This is Neda-7’s second award for the same category, having been given the same recognition in 2014. The award was given last August 15 at the BSP Cebu Regional Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his keynote address, BSP Monetary Board member Valentin Araneta lauded the awardees and the BSP’s other partners for helping fulfill a shared vision — to create a better economic landscape for the Philippines.

Aside from Neda-7, three other government agencies and four private companies rounded up this year’s awardees from Central Visayas.

They were 96.7 Bai Radio dyEM FM and Negros Chronicle (Dumaguete), Department of Education (Mandaue District), Department of Social Welfare and Development (Dumaguete), Fil Products Service Television Inc. (Dumaguete), Lee Super Plaza (Dumaguete) and Philippine Information Agency – Cebu Provincial office as Outstanding Regional Partner, and Cebu Industrial Park Developers Inc. as Outstanding Respondent Among Small Firms (Business Expectations Survey).

Lawyer Leonides Sumbi, director of BSP Cebu Regional Office, said the awardees contributed to the agency’s initiatives “on financial inclusion and education, currency programs, consumer protection, and overseas Filipinos’ remittance environment.”