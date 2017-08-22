Pilipinas Shell holds bike fair in Cebu

With the growing population of motorbikes in Cebu, Pilipinas Shell brought to the Queen City of the South the third leg of the Shell Bike Fair 2017 last Aug. 12.

Cebu, which currently has about 10 percent of the 5.2 million total registered motorbikes in the country, was the third of four scheduled legs of the fair made possible by Shell Advance and the newly launched Shell V-Power fuels.

The event was held at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

According to Shell Advance brand manager Recca Menchavez-Malabanan, the bike fair is their concretized support to the growing motorcycle community as well as their way of thanking the riders for supporting their century-old fuels line.

Menchavez-Malabanan said that the present road obstacles like the changing weather conditions and road quality are what Shell’s new fuel formulation aims to combat, ensuring better performance and road efficiency.

“Our campaign is for every rider to ‘outride everything’, and the riders can only outride everything if they know that their bikes are protected and the products they’re using is reliable,” said Menchavez Malabanan.

Shell V-Power brand manager Mark Malabanan explained that the latest Shell V-Power formulation produces 20 percent less friction, maintaining the cleaner piston and protecting the engine from wear caused by high temperature. Malabanan added that the formulation does not only maintain proper care for the vehicles but most especially to the environment.

“With a better and more efficient way of the burning of the fuel, we are also lessening the emissions (carbon dioxide) that we have, which is a better way of helping the environment,” Malabanan said.

Riders Clubs from within the province participated in the fair, showcasing their customized bikes and accessories, some with their trophies and certificates from the previous races they’ve won.

Local and Manila-based performers Auction band, Max Colins, Andrea Torres and Parokya ni Edgar entertained the attending mob.