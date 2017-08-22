Lancers bury Wildcats by 60

Games today (New Cebu Coliseum)

5 p.m. – USC vs CIT-U (High School)

6:30 p.m. – USC vs SWU (College)

The reigning champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers annihilated the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats by a whopping 60 points, 113-53 Sunday night, for their third straight win in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament.

With the starters being given limited minutes, it was the reserves’ time to shine and they took advantage with Jayson Balabag pumping in 20 on 9-of-11 shooting.

Jerome Napao added 14 points, four boards and four steals; Ted Saga double-doubled with 14 points and 11 boards; Sheldon Gahi finished with 12 and Coleen Testa drilled in 11 for the Green Lancers, who has since recovered after getting stunned in their season debut a few weeks back.

The result was already a foregone conclusion as early as halftime as UV had already built a comfortable 54-20 lead on the strength of a 32-9 second half performance.

Mariel Munez and Steve Bucao paced the besieged Wildcats – who has dropped their first five matches – with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Warriors go for 5-0

Meanwhile, the undefeated University of San Carlos Warriors look to pad their unbeaten run against the dangerous Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras.

USC escaped the University of Cebu the last time out, thanks to a buzzer-beating jumper by John Reel Saycon that forced overtime where they eventually prevailed, 67-62, to up their record to 4-0.

The Cobras on the other hand, just came off their first win in three games, but will have to compete today without their top guard, John Lloyd Luz, who got suspended after punching CIT-U’s Kerr Nemil in their game last week.

The Scores:

UV (113) Balabag 20, Napao 14, Saga 14, Gahi 12, Testa 11, Albina 8, Villaceran 8, Soliva 7, Sackor 6, Tarrosa 5, Hassan 3, Segumpan 3, Cabahug 2.

CIT-U (53) Muñez 13, Bucao 10, Jabines 6, Kong 9, Laguna 5, King 4, Mumar 2, Rosell 2, Sable 2.

Quarterscores: 22-11, 54-20, 85-39, 113-53